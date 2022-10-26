Hovering inflation is throwing retirees’ budgets into chaos





CNN

—



At the Senior Friendship Center in Sarasota, Florida, talking about inflation really strikes a chord.

At a card table there, CNN met with a group of seniors, all on fixed incomes, who spoke about feeling the squeeze from steep price hikes over the past year.

Katherine Janes, 81, said she had to turn to her son for financial help.

“It makes things a little easier,” Janes said. “Everything is expensive.”

Ron Longhurst cut back on evening socializing, which has been difficult as a single 79-year-old.

“Day-to-day, I stay home more,” he said. “You think twice about the big night out… I’m taking maybe a week or two longer between haircuts.”

Ann Smith, 82, cut down on her favorite “simple pleasure” — drinking soda.

“I used to enjoy a Coke or two a day,” she said. “I now do one a day, maybe one…