How a combat over snow crabs might open up entry to Arctic oil

A legal fight in Norway over snow crabs could end up having big implications for access to oil in the Arctic.

This week Norway’s Supreme Court is hearing a case about whether Latvian trawlers are able to catch snow crab – a cold water species whose leg meat is popular in countries including the United States and Japan – in a wide swath of water around Svalbard.

Svalbard is an archipelago located deep inside the Arctic Circle, roughly halfway between Norway and the North Pole, and home to the world’s most northerly permanently inhabited community.

Under the Svalbard Treaty of 1920 – signed by countries including the US, Japan and many European Union countries – Norway has sovereignty over the islands but other signatories have equal rights to the resources in Svalbard’s territorial waters including fish, oil and gas.

The question at the…