How Abu Dhabi turned the world’s hottest biking metropolis

Abu Dhabi (CNN) — Cycling vacations usually conjure up images of pedaling across the French countryside, a baguette lashed to the handlebars, or perhaps a breezy ride along the flat and friendly bike paths that weave their way through cities like Copenhagen or Amsterdam.

They don’t usually involve the Arabian desert, where summer temperatures and intense midday sunshine can make it hot enough to explode bike tires.

But that could soon be changing.

A two-wheeled revolution is beginning to gather pace in Abu Dhabi, with huge investment propelling both residents and visitors into the saddle for cycling experiences that are like nowhere else on Earth.

Last year it was designated by sport cycling’s governing body, Union Cycliste…