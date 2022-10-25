How artist Amy Sherald reimagined historical past’s most well-known kiss

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

In Snap, we look at the power of a single photograph, chronicling stories about how both modern and historical images have been made.

It might be the most famous kiss ever caught on camera — the US sailor wrapping his arms around a woman in a white medical uniform in Times Square, her body folded dramatically into his. Taken amid the jubilation of V-J Day, which effectively brought World War II to an end, Alfred Eisenstaedt’s black-and-white image was first published in Life magazine in 1945 and has since become a fixture in popular culture.

It eventually made its way into artist Amy Sherald’s studio, where the celebrated painter draws upon different visual touchstones in American history to inform her portraits of everyday Black life — representation that has been largely excluded from art history.

In her new painting “For love, and for country,” Sherald co-opts Eisenstaedt’s image to make a bold statement of love: two Black male sailors sharing a…