How did individuals in Northern Eire react to the brand new King?

By Amy Stewart & Matt Fox
BBC News NI
“He’s got big shoes to fill.”
When King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, visited Northern Ireland on Tuesday, people came out to line the streets of Belfast and Hillsborough to welcome the new monarch.
His mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II has been praised for the strides made in reconciliation in Northern Ireland and in British-Irish relations.
However, in many ways the new King has had more of a personal connection to the island of Ireland and has been a regular visitor to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Many of those who lined the streets on Tuesday said they were there to witness history in the making.
BBC News NI spoke to some of them about why they had made the journey and what they thought on the day.
‘From waving to the Queen as a boy, to waving to the King’
For David Hall the…