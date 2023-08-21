How does Republican Social gathering choose its presidential nominee?

Donald Trump is running again to be US president. It’s a long road to the White House and first he must win a race within his own Republican Party. The winner will likely face President Joe Biden in the 2024 election. Here’s what you need to know.
There are two main parties in US politics
The liberal Democrats are currently in the White House and the conservative Republicans are in opposition. Democrats tend to believe in bigger government support and spending while Republicans typically call for lower spending and stripping back the state.
Choosing a Republican Party leader takes nearly two years
Trump has been a leading figure in the Republican Party since 2016, when he won the presidency. However, he lost to Democrat Biden in the 2020 election. For the next presidential run-off in 2024, Republicans need to pick another candidate – a process called the primaries. Biden is not…