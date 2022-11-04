How has Norwich responded to the arrival of stranded migrants?

A group of migrants mistakenly taken from Kent and left stranded in central London have been brought to the Norfolk city of Norwich. How has Norwich, which is part of the City of Sanctuary UK scheme, responded?
It is understood 11 migrants, thought to be from Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq, are currently being housed in a Norwich hotel.
The Home Office says the group originally told officials they had a place to stay.
‘The situation was not good’
Student Hassibullah, 24, from Afghanistan, was one of the 11 taken from Kent to London.
“I was with other…