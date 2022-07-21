How Japan’s Shinzo Abe modified America’s view of Asia and China





He foresaw that the rapid growth of China’s People’s Liberation Army — fueled by one of the world’s fastest growing economies — would upset the regional balance of power, and argued Japan would, as a result of this shift, have to rethink its post-war, US-imposed pacifist constitution.

In 2014, Abe’s government reinterpreted that constitution to enable the Japanese military to theoretically fight overseas. And he gave it the tools to do so, buying stealth fighters and building Japan’s first aircraft carriers since World War II to accommodate them.

But perhaps his biggest contribution to the defense of his country — and to many, the security of the wider Asia region — lies not in military equipment, but in language; in his coining of the simple phrase: “a free and open Indo-Pacific.” Paradigm shift With those few words, Abe transformed the way many foreign policy leaders talk — and think — about Asia. Today, much to the annoyance of China’s leaders, that phrase is everywhere. It is…