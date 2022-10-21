How Liz Truss’ time period as British prime minister went from unhealthy to worse





CNN

When she took the keys to 10 Downing Street in the wake of Boris Johnson’s political demise, Liz Truss promised to “ride out the storm” of Britain’s economic crisis. Just over six weeks later, she was engulfed by a hurricane of her own making.

It was a humiliating end to a calamitous premiership marked by failed economic policies and a deeply divided ruling party.

How did it come to this? Here are the lowlights – and lowerlights – of Truss’ term as Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister.

Truss is declared the winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest on September 5 after her predecessor, Boris Johnson, is forced to step down following a series of ethics scandals.

The omens aren’t good. The country is facing a bruised economy, a spiraling cost of living crisis and a…