How NHS strikes on Monday 6 February will have an effect on you

TUE
31
JAN
Teachers in Scotland
- Teachers in Highlands and West Lothian are on strike
- Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay
WED
1
FEB
Civil servants
- About 100,000 civil servants in 124 government departments and other bodies are on strike in a dispute over pay and conditions
- Employees at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the Driver & Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA), and the Department of Health and…