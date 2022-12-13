How one household’s wrestle illustrates issues with this system meant to assist Afghans who helped the US





For more than a year, I have been trying to help a family leave Afghanistan for safety and a new life abroad. I met one member of the family of four years ago on multiple assignments in Afghanistan and we have stayed in touch through the many ups and downs of the war and its aftermath.

The father is eligible to apply for a Special Immigrant Visa due to his service alongside the US military. He was approved, which puts him and his family among the lucky ones. Many tens of thousands more are still waiting for approval, but even that, if it comes, isn’t a ticket out.

The US State Department authorized this father to petition for SIV status and US Citizenship and Immigration Services (an agency of the Department of Homeland Security) approved his SIV petition. However, SIV approval does not equal freedom for him and other Afghans with similar status – far from it. The barriers,…