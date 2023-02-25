How prepare tunnels beneath Amsterdam revealed a medieval treasure trove





CNN

Building Amsterdam’s North-South metro line was big trouble – a budget-blowing 15-year operation that involved carefully burrowing beneath the foundations of centuries-old architecture.

For archaeologists tasked with sifting through soft mud to preserve any history disturbed by the massive engineering project, it was no easy feat either. Their potentially hazardous work took place inside concrete boxes pressurized to keep out deluges from the Dutch capital’s ubiquitous waterways.

Today, the fruits of their subterranean labors can be seen at Rokin station, one of eight stops on the route and one that doubles up as an impressive underground archaeological museum, with nearly 10,000 artifacts on display.

The station, well worth visiting in its own right, is a testament not only to the rich heritage on which Amsterdam is built, but also to the engineers and…