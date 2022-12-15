How Republicans are ‘enjoying to the Fox Information crowd’ with assaults on TikTok



New York

CNN

—



Republicans are escalating their attacks on TikTok.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio became the latest GOP politician to target the ubiquitous Chinese-owned short-form video platform, proposing a bill on Tuesday with a pair of bipartisan House members that aims to ban the app used by millions of Americans.

The legislation, of course, is unlikely to go anywhere. But it reflects a new trend sweeping across the country in which Republicans showcase how hawkish they are on China by taking a hardline stance on TikTok with proposals or the enactment of legislation and rules that do little to actually limit its broad reach.

In effect, these lawmakers are using TikTok as the face of the Chinese government….