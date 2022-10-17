How TJ Maxx and Ross low cost their garments by a lot



New York

CNN Business

—



It’s a great time to be a closeout store like TJ Maxx.

Traditional brands and retailers are overstocked on clothing, home goods, electronics and other merchandise. In July, they were sitting on $713 billion in inventory, according to the latest data from the Census Bureau.

That’s a prime opportunity for “off-price” retailers such as TJX

(TJX) – the parent of TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods – as well as Ross

(ROST), Burlington

(BURL) and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(OLLI).

These chains have flexible buying models and are able to scoop up unwanted merchandise from suppliers at steep discounts to their initial wholesale price.

Unlike brands and stores that lock in their inventory six months to a year in advance,…