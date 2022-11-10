How you can survive a cobra chunk — or higher but, keep away from one fully

(CNN) — Thailand is full of snakes — more than 200 species, including cobras. That might be unsettling for some people, but it was ideal for Prangmart Charoenwai as a boy in southern Thailand.

He was intrigued by the reptiles. He once captured a nonvenomous sunbeam snake, letting it go days later when he couldn’t feed it properly. He watched online videos to learn techniques in grabbing them, he told CNN.

He saw his first cobra when he was about 15 or 16.

“It was quite big,” Prangmart, now 39, said. “I later saw that snake spread its hood. I stood there watching its behavior. It threatened me, but I felt it was not scary. … I thought it was beautiful.”

His fascination and confidence grew, but his good fortune with cobras didn’t last.

In April 2021, the market owner went out on a mission in Trang province in southern Thailand with his rescue group, which responds to routine emergency response tasks, including snake-catching.