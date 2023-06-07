How you can win the Ashes: 5 issues we realized from new BBC movie

Watch How to win the Ashes on BBC iPlayer from Wednesday, 7 June. Each day, a new podcast will be available on BBC Sounds featuring interviews with the likes of James Anderson, Mitchell Johnson, Ben Stokes and Steve Smith.

The Ashes is one of the fiercest rivalries in sport, producing some unforgettable cricketing moments across the decades.

But what does it take to lift the famous Ashes urn?

That is the subject of a new BBC documentary, How to win the Ashes.

Featuring in-depth interviews with cricket legends, the documentary relives some of the on-field heroics which captured a nation’s imagination, as well as lifting the lid on some behind-the-scenes turmoil.

Here are just a few takeaways.

Australia sang victorious team song in England’s Lord’s changing room

Glenn McGrath took the wicket of Simon Jones to seal victory for Australia in the first Test at Lord’s in 2005 to finish with match figures of 9-82

The Australia side that toured England in 2005 was one of the greatest sporting teams…