Howard Schultz: ‘I’m by no means coming again’ to Starbucks

“I am never coming back again because we found the right person,” he said Wednesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box.

Last week, Starbucks announced that Laxman Narasimhan, outgoing head of the British Reckitt Benckiser Group, will become the company’s new CEO.

Schultz last year stepped into the CEO role for a third time, replacing Kevin Johnson, who retired in April after five years in the job. Since then, Schultz has served as the company’s interim CEO, at a salary of $1, helping leadership in its search for a permanent replacement and developing a plan to shake up the company.

But Schultz isn’t leaving the company entirely, or right away. He’s planning to stay on Starbucks’ board of directors, and the company said last week that Schultz will continue to advise Narasimhan through next year. Although Narasimhan will join Starbucks ( SBUX ) in October, he won’t become CEO until April. In those first six months, his title will be “incoming CEO.” On Squawk Box, Narasimhan described that interim…