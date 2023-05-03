Hozpitality.com announces Hozpitality’s Best 30 Housekeeping Power list in Dubai… – Press Release

Hozpitality’s Best is a list of 30 Most Popular Housekeeping Leaders, based on the votes received online and on how popular the nominee is among their co-workers, colleagues, teams, suppliers, partners, and friends.

DUBAI, UAE, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO of Hozpitality Group, expressed his pride in the launch of the fourth edition of the power list and congratulated the winners: “We extend our warmest congratulations to the most popular 30 Housekeeping Leaders in the Middle East. Their dedication, hard work & popularity have earned them a well-deserved spot on our prestigious list.”

“Currently, we have 1 Power list coming up every month, next up is Finance leaders in Middle East followed by Engineering Leaders in Middle East,” Raj added.

“The fourth edition of Hozpitality’s Best 30 also pays tribute to an additional 5 commendable housekeeping leaders within the Middle East,” said Vandana Bhatt, MD, Hozpitality Group. “This list showcases the 30 highly regarded Housekeeping Leaders and highlights 5 more who deserve recognition for their exceptional skills and contributions to the hospitality industry in the Middle East,” she added.

According to Raj, “As always, nominations for Hozpitality’s Best 30 were received from major hospitality establishments, and after a 30-day voting period, the winners have been officially recognized in this digital publication. Hozpitality Group is proud to showcase the profiles of all the winners, which can be seen in full on our website.”

“Congratulations to all the winners of ‘Hozpitality’s Best 30′ and thank you to everyone who participated in the voting process. We look forward to continuing our mission to recognize and celebrate the outstanding talent within the hospitality industry,” Raj added.

Here is the list of 30 Most Popular Housekeeping Winners (in alphabetical order):

Akhlaque Ahmad, Executive Housekeeper, Shaza Hotel & Residences Riyadh

Amartya Chakraborty, Executive Housekeeper, The Retreat Palm…