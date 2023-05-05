Hozpitality.com announces Hozpitality’s Best 30 Sales and Marketing Power list i… – Press Release

Hozpitality’s Best is a list of 30 Most Popular Sales & Marketing Leaders, based on the votes received online and on how popular the nominee is among their co-workers, colleagues, teams, suppliers, partners, and friends.

DUBAI, UAE, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sales and Marketing leaders play a crucial role in driving revenue and profitability for their organizations. They are the key players in ensuring that their teams strike a balance between increasing revenue and profitability while being cost-effective. As skilled leaders, they exhibit exceptional efficiency, leadership, and management skills, making them the captains of their respective sales and marketing teams.

Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO of Hozpitality Group, expressed his pride in the launch of the inaugural list and congratulated the winners: “We would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the top 30 Sales and Marketing Leaders in the Middle East. We recognize their unwavering commitment and tireless efforts, which have earned them a well-deserved spot on our esteemed list. We applaud their outstanding achievements and wish them continued success in their future endeavours.”

The third edition of ‘Hozpitality’s Best 30‘ recognizes and honors an additional 10 outstanding Sales and Marketing leaders in the Middle East. Vandana Bhatt, Managing Director of Hozpitality Group, emphasized that, “This list showcases the 30 most highly respected Sales and Marketing Leaders and highlights 10 more who deserve recognition for their exceptional skills and valuable contributions to the hospitality industry in the Middle East.”

Hozpitality Group received nominations from leading hospitality establishments for ‘Hozpitality’s Best 30’. After a rigorous 30-day voting process, this digital publication officially recognizes the deserving winners. Hozpitality Group is thrilled to present the complete profiles of all the winners on our website, highlighting their outstanding achievements and contributions to the…