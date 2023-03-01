Hozpitality.com announces Hozpitality’s Best HR 30 Power list in Dubai, recogniz… – Press Release

Hozpitality’s Best is a list of 30 Most Popular HR Leaders, based on the votes received online and on how popular the nominee is among their co-workers, colleagues, teams, suppliers, partners, and friends

DUBAI, UAE, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As the vital link between owners and teams, HR Leaders play a critical role in balancing increased revenue and profitability with cost-effectiveness. These skilled leaders exhibit exceptional efficiency, leadership, and management skills and serve as captains of their respective hotels or restaurants.

Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO of Hozpitality Group, expressed his pride in the launch of the inaugural list and congratulated the winners: “We extend our warmest congratulations to the most popular 30 HR Leaders in the Middle East. Their dedication and hard work have earned them a well-deserved spot on our prestigious list.”

The second edition of ‘Hozpitality’s Best 30’ also pays tribute to an additional 10 commendable HR leaders within the Middle East. According to Vandana Bhatt, MD of Hozpitality Group, “This list showcases the 30 highly regarded HR Leaders and highlights 10 more who deserve recognition for their exceptional skills and contributions to the hospitality industry in the Middle East.”

Nominations for ‘Hozpitality’s Best 30’ were received from major hospitality establishments, and after a 30-day voting period, the winners have been officially recognized in this digital publication. Hozpitality Group is proud to showcase the profiles of all the winners, which can be seen in full on their website.

Congratulations to all the winners of ‘Hozpitality’s Best 30’ and thank you to everyone who participated in the voting process. Hozpitality Group looks forward to continuing their mission to recognize and celebrate the outstanding talent within the hospitality industry.

The full list of winners and their profiles can be seen at:-