HSA controls A&E take care of trauma sufferers

A&E at the Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town

(CNS): The Health Services Authority (HSA) has said it is responsible for providing emergency care across the three Cayman Islands and coordinates with Health City Cayman Islands in emergencies to transfer patients when necessary. But it seems that in the first instance, no matter where an emergency occurs, unless it is cardiac related, patients carried in HSA ambulances will almost always be taken to the ER in George Town before being transferred to HCCI, even when an accident occurs in the Eastern Districts.

The question of which emergency room people are transported to if they suddenly become critically ill or are involved in an accident has been dominating local social media platforms and talk radio this week following the death of motorcycle rider Kashwayne McKenzie. After a major crash at Parker’s Raceway in Breakers, where he was criticality injured at the weekend, McKenzie reportedly died in the ambulance during…