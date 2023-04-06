HTFL and First Cover Sponsor for Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference: Where Ta… – Press Release

NEW YORK, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC (HTFL) and First Cover have announced their sponsorship for the Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference, which will be held on May 10-11, 2023, at the Plaza Hotel in the heart of New York City. Along with HTFL and First Cover, esteemed companies such as Loeb & Loeb LLP, UHY LLP, Morgan Stanley, NASDAQ, and S&P Global are also sponsoring the conference.



EF Hutton, the host of this conference, is a highly-regarded investment bank specializing in the IPO and SPAC market. Offering clients a comprehensive suite of services, EF Hutton covers the entire lifecycle of a SPAC, from formation to merger. The company is known for its commitment to delivering tailored solutions that meet each client’s unique needs and goals, ensuring that they are well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities in this dynamic market.

Underwriter League (2022)

Source: SPAC Research

Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC (HTFL) is a prominent New York-based law firm specializing in corporate and securities law. The firm has earned a reputation as a leading provider of legal services to clients across a wide range of industries. Its expertise in M&A, private equity, and venture capital has enabled it to secure favorable terms for clients, as demonstrated by its solid track record and highly active presence in the market. In just the past two weeks, they successfully closed deals for companies such as Hitek Global Inc. (HKIT), Shengfeng Development Limited (SFWL), YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (YGF), Chanson International Holding (CHSN), and Jin Medical International Ltd. (ZJYL).

HTFL’s team of experienced attorneys has a deep understanding of the complex legal and regulatory frameworks that govern corporate and securities law, allowing them to provide effective solutions to clients’ most challenging issues. In addition, the firm’s dedication to serving clients from diverse backgrounds is reflected in its multilingual…