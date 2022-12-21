HTMS Sukhothai: Thai warship that sank, killing 6, had too few life jackets, admiral says



Bangkok, Thailand

CNN

—



Thai naval officials said Tuesday there were not enough life jackets for everyone aboard a warship that sank early Monday in severe weather in the Gulf of Thailand with the loss of at least six lives.

Twenty-three people remain missing after the sinking of the corvette HTMS Sukhothai, while 76 people have been rescued, commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Navy Adm. Cherngchai Chomcherngpat told a news conference.

The ship was carrying 105 people at the time of the sinking, 30 more than usual, and there were not enough life jackets for all of them, Cherngchai said.

The extra officers were aboard because the ship was taking part in a salute to the founder of the Thai navy, the admiral said, adding: “Normally more life jackets must be added for additional officers.”

The crew were “fully aware about the problem of not having enough…