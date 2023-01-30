Hu Xinyu: Physique of a lacking Chinese language teen discovered 106 days after he vanished from faculty





For three months, the disappearance of Hu Xinyu gripped China.

The whereabouts of the 15-year-old, who vanished from a boarding school in southern Jiangxi province in October, was for months among the most discussed topics on the Chinese internet.

It prompted numerous questions, speculation and round after round of exhaustive police searches – including one joined by thousands of residents earlier this month.

Then, on Sunday – more than 100 days after Hu went missing – local police said Hu’s body had been found in the woods near his school.

The discovery was made by a member of the public on Thursday. The body was wearing clothes matching those Hu wore when he went missing, prompting police to summon his family and their lawyer to the scene.

DNA tests later confirmed the body to be Hu, police in Shangrao city said in a statement.

