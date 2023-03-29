Huading Awards Group Announces Jury Members for the 36th Huading Awards Ceremony… – Press Release

36th Huading Awards Will Be Held This Friday, March 31, 2023 at the Avalon Theater in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The Huading Awards Group including Huading International Film Festival, Huading International Television Festival, and the 36th Huading Awards recently announced its nine jury members for the 36th Global Film and Television Huading Awards Ceremony on March 31, 2023, in Los Angeles, California at the Avalon Theater, 1735 Vine Street, Los Angeles, CA, 90028. The red carpet will be from 3:30-4:30 p.m. followed by the awards ceremony at 5-8 p.m.

Bill Mechanic, an American producer who previously produced films such as “Die Hard with a Vengeance” and “Titanic,” will serve as the Chairman of the jury. As one of the most influential filmmakers in Hollywood and the most successful CEO in the history of Fox Film Company, Bill Mechanic has previously served as the Chairman of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Oscar Jury), Chairman of the Berlin International Film Festival main competition unit, and Chairman of the Venice International Film Festival’s “Debut Unit” jury.

The other jury members include Rob Minkoff, an American director who previously directed “The Lion King” animation; Arthur Sarkissian, a producer for the “Rush Hour” series and a Hollywood producer; Nicolas Meyer, an American film writer; David Russell, an American film director; and Herb Jordan, an American film composer, Kim Estes, Emmy Award winner, Television Academy Performers Peer Group Governor; Shelley Curtis-Litvack, Emmy Award winner, daytime director and producer of “Bold and the Beautiful”, “Days of Our Lives”, and “General Hospital”; and Roberta Bassin, Television Academy member and award winning actress on “Shameless”, “How to Get Away With Murder” and more. In addition, the Huading Awards Group also announced the list of new entrants for the awards ceremony.

The Huading International Film Festival, established in 2007, is the…