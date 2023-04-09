Huading Awards Group Announces Michelle Yeoh as Winner of Best Global Actress Aw… – Press Release

The 36th Huading Awards Celebrated Cultural Exchanges Between Attendees from China and the United States

The 36th Global Film and Television Arts Huading Awards ceremony held on March 31, 2023, at the Avalon Theater in Hollywood, California honored globally recognized actors, actresses, films, television programs and producers with awards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230409005016/en/

Huading Awards (Photo: Business Wire)

In the global category, All Quiet on the Western Front won the Best Picture award, Michelle Yeoh won the Best Actress award, and Brendan Fraser won the Best Actor award. Better Call Saul won the Best TV Series award, and Kristos Andrews won the Best Actor award, while Mai Davika Hoorne won the Best Actress award. This is the third time the Huading Awards have been held in Hollywood since their first visit in 2014 and their return to Hollywood in 2016. It was an icebreaker tour after a gap of seven years.

In January 2023, the Huading Awards Group announced the upgrade of the Huading Awards brand in Los Angeles. In terms of film and television awards, the awards would be selected for global film and television masterpieces in the same session, and the award name will be changed to Global Film and Television Art Huading Awards. The main competition unit is divided into two units: global and Chinese, and more emphasis is placed on the selection of global film and television masterpieces, which fully moves towards internationalization. According to the plan, the Global Film and Television Art Huading Awards will be held in Hollywood in March every year in the future.

The 36th Global Film and Television Art Huading Awards was Chaired by Bill Mechanic, former CEO of Fox Film Company, and former Chairman of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Oscar Jury). The judges include Robert Minkoff, director of The Lion King, Nicholas Meyer,…