Huawei and partners share how technology enables digital inclusion & sustainabil… – Press Release

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — After launching the TECH4ALL initiative at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona four years ago, Huawei and its partners shared the latest insights and practices on how technology is enabling digital inclusion and sustainability at a media roundtable on Day 1 of MWC Barcelona 2023.

“All of our efforts with the TECH4ALL initiative wouldn’t have been possible without taking technology and partnerships as key enablers,” said Jeffrey Zhou, President of ICT Marketing for Huawei, in his opening speech. “Since the launch of TECH4ALL, more than 600 schools worldwide, over 220,000 K12 teachers and students in remote areas, unemployed youth, women, and the elderly, and 46 nature reserves have benefited from the TECH4ALL program. Moving forward, we will keep innovating and using technology along with our global partners to build a more inclusive and sustainable digital world for all.”

At the end of his speech, Zhou officially launched the TECH4ALL Digital Inclusion special publication, which shares the diverse visions, strategies, and best practices of global experts and partners in 15 stories set out in three sections: Insights, Technology in Focus, and Case Studies. The special publication is now ready to view and download on the Huawei TECH4ALL website.

Also at the roundtable, representatives from UNESCO and the global NGO Close the Gap explored how technology is helping to boost the digital transformation of education and improve digital skills, especially for underserved groups in remote and rural areas. These include providing connectivity, expanding digital literacy and skills, and supporting STEAM curriculum through projects such as Technology-enabled Open Schools for All, DigiSchool, and DigiTruck.

“Digital open schooling models are the manifestation of the digital transformation of school education. It’s an open approach to reinventing schooling systems to ensure school education, including knowledge learning, skills…