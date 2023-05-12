HUAWEI Themes collaborates with HIPA: turning photography into digital masterpie… – Press Release

DUBAI, UAE, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — One of the best features of modern mobile devices is how easily users can customize their appearance to fit their personal style, a brand-new outfit, or their current mood. Our favorite daily gadgets have evolved into a means of self-expression, and Huawei has a longstanding tradition of stellar product design, providing consumers with some of the market’s most aesthetically distinctive smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. When attractive looks are coupled with the enormous array of themes readily available on HUAWEI Themes, personalization takes off to a whole new level.

Now, HUAWEI Themes, in partnership with the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA), brings an entire universe of award-winning photography to all HUAWEI smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches through a new, exclusive series of Themes Collections. The new collections fall into 12 separate thematic categories: Love of the Earth, Happiness, Beauty of light and others. Every collection has been meticulously curated to include the most artistic and inspiring photographs from the HIPA competition over the years.

HIPA is a prestigious international photography award established in Dubai in order to encourage and spread the culture of photography both regionally and internationally. The Award is open to all talented photographers across the globe, and it additionally promotes national talent, which will in turn attract international art and cultural attention. What’s more, the Award highlights how Dubai is rapidly developing into one of the most artistically conscious and established cities in the world.

Through this collaboration, HIPA enabled HUAWEI Themes with a free access to their 12 annual books to select the pictures and adapt them into HUAWEI Themes and Watch Faces. By doing so, HUAWEI Themes helped HIPA increase the exposure and awareness on the inspiring stories behind each of these photos. The first HUAWEI…