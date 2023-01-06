Huge Bash League: James Vince hits 91 not out as Sydney Sixers beat Melbourne Stars

Dan Christian (left), who played alongside Vince at Hampshire in 2010, hit a four from the only delivery he faced to secure the win

Big Bash League, Melbourne Cricket Ground: Melbourne Stars 173-5 (20 overs): Stoinis 52, Rogers 48; Abbott 3-31 Sydney Sixers 176-4 (20 overs): Vince 91* Sydney Sixers won by six wickets Scorecard . Table

England batter James Vince hit an unbeaten 91 from 59 balls to help Sydney Sixers seal a thrilling win over Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League.

The Hampshire captain hit nine fours and two sixes as the Sixers moved one point clear at the top of the table.

Jordan Silk’s huge six in the final over nudged the visitors closer to victory, before Dan Christian hit the winning runs with the penultimate ball.

Marcus Stoinis earlier hit 52 off 28 balls as the Stars posted 173-5.

The result leaves the Stars bottom of the table with just two wins from their eight matches so far.

With England one-day seamer Luke Wood bowling the last over, 11 runs were still needed at the…