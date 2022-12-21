Huge Bash League: Michael Neser takes hat-trick however Melbourne Renegades beat Brisbane Warmth

Michael Neser’s exploits proved in vain as Melbourne Renegades chased down 138

Big Bash League, Geelong Brisbane Heat 137-8 (20 overs): Peirson 45* (30); Rogers 4-23, Hosein 3-26 Melbourne Renegades 139-6 (19.2 overs): Russell 57 (42), Finch 31* (43), Hosein 30 (19); Neser 4-32 Melbourne Renegades won by four wickets Scorecard – Table

Michael Neser took a hat-trick but could not prevent Brisbane Heat from falling to a four-wicket defeat by Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash.

Neser struck with the first ball of the innings, before claiming the consecutive dismissals of Jake Fraser-McGurk, Nic Maddinson and Jon Wells to leave Renegades 9-4, chasing 138.

But Andre Russell hit 57 off 42 balls, Akeal Hosein smashed 30 off 19 and Aaron Finch added an unbeaten 31 off 43 to see Renegades home with four balls to spare in Geelong.

Heat earlier posted 137-8 after captain Jimmy Peirson added 45 not out late on, with Tom Rogers taking 4-23 and Hosein claiming 3-26 for Renegades.

Brisbane’s total looked…