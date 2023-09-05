Hugh Morris: Former captain to step down as Glamorgan chief govt

Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris is to step down after 10 years in the role.

He has overseen a large-scale reduction in the county’s debts, after the rebuilding of Sophia Gardens as an international stadium.

Morris, 59, had two spells as Glamorgan captain and led the county to the one-day league title in 1993, also winning three England caps.

He spent 16 years in senior roles at the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Returning to Wales in 2014, Morris combined the Glamorgan CEO job with a director of cricket role for the first three years of his tenure before concentrating on financial and administrative issues.

With the county facing debts of £16m in 2015, Morris persuaded creditors including Cardiff Council and the Allied Irish Bank to write off 70% of the money owed in a move which saved Glamorgan from financial disaster.

He led efforts to ensure Sophia Gardens was the home of a Hundred franchise, chosen ahead of Bristol.

Morris has been patron of Heads Up, a charity supporting…