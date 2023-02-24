Huichao Liang, An Expert on AIDS Combined with Gynecological Oncology, Receives … – Press Release

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In 2022, the selection of outstanding popular science workers in Guangzhou was successfully concluded. Dr. Huichao Liang from the Guangzhou Eighth People’s Hospital, Guangzhou Medical University was ranked on the list and awarded the title of “Excellent Popular Science Worker in Guangzhou in 2022″, which made her the only doctor in the Guangzhou Eighth People’s Hospital to receive this honor. Huichao Liang has been active in popularizing medical science and technology knowledge, advocating scientific methods, disseminating scientific ideas, and promoting scientific spirit to the public for many years, fully demonstrated the spirit of responsibility and dedication of the people of science popularization, and made positive contributions to the improvement of public scientific quality and the promotion of high-quality economic and social development in Guangzhou.

According to the prediction of the World Health Organization (WHO), the global cancer death toll will increase by 45% between 2007 and 2030. Among gynecological tumors, cervical cancer, endometrial cancer and ovarian cancer are still the most important female reproductive system malignancies threatening women’s health. How to improve the survival rate and cure rate of gynecological tumor patients is the focus of research of gynecological oncology experts at home and abroad.

In 2016, Huichao Liang was transferred in the Guangzhou Eighth People’s Hospital, Guangzhou Medical University as an introduced special talent, and served as the director of obstetrics and gynecology department and the academic leader. The Obstetrics and Gynecology Department of Guangzhou Eighth People’s Hospital was just opened in 2009 and the professional quality of doctors varied. Huichao Liang spent a lot of time and energy on the integration and improvement of the medical team. After more than three years of hard work, the obstetrics and gynecology team had been improved quite a lot,…