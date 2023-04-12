Humana Foundation Invests $1 Million to Support Louisville in Wake of Shootings … – Press Release

Donation will support community healing and bolster mental health resources in Louisville

The Humana Foundation, philanthropic arm of Humana Inc. HUM, is investing $1 million to bolster mental health resources in its hometown of Louisville, Ky., following the aftermath of Monday’s mass shooting in downtown Louisville. The donation will support victims and families, but also others in the community struggling from ongoing hardship and trauma that the city has endured in recent years. The donation is part of the Humana Foundation’s commitment to health equity and creating healthy emotional connections for the communities it serves.

Two fatal shootings occurred in Louisville on Monday—at Old National Bank and outside Jefferson Community & Technical College.

“Monday’s news hit our Louisville family hard,” said Bruce Broussard, Humana’s President and CEO. “We are a close community and we are in mourning for our friends, colleagues and others who have been impacted by these tragedies. We are also humbled and grateful for the courage of the first responders who kept a bad situation from being even worse. There is a lot of healing to do.”

The Humana Foundation’s $1 million investment will go to organizations who can help drive equitable access to mental health services, aid with trauma support and help build a sense of community.

“We are devastated by the loss of our neighbors and friends due to Monday’s senseless shootings,” said David A. Jones, Jr., the Humana Foundation’s Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Violence is a public health issue and one that is significantly impacting the mental health of our community. It is hindering the growth and prosperity of Louisville—a fact that was called out in the recent Greater Louisville Project report. We must find ways to work together to build a better, and safer, city.”

“We understand violence and trauma permeates a community and impacts how people work, play and live,” added Tiffany Benjamin, CEO of the…