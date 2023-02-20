Hummus market to grow at a CAGR of 10.41% from 2021 to 2026: Insights on key pla… – Press Release

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hummus market insights –

Vendors : 15+, Including Agro Tech Foods Ltd., Bakkavor Group PLC, Boars Head Brand, Cedars Mediterranean Foods Inc., Damai International, Fountain of Health, Haliburton International Foods Inc., Harvest Moon Foods, Hope Foods LLC, Hummus Goodness, Kasih Food Production Co., Lakeview Farms LLC, Nestle SA, Sabra Dipping Co. LLC, SAJJ Mediterranean, Strauss Group Ltd., T. Marzetti Co., The Huda Bar, The Kraft Heinz Co., Wingreens Farms Pvt. Ltd., among others

: 15+, Including Agro Tech Foods Ltd., Bakkavor Group PLC, Boars Head Brand, Cedars Mediterranean Foods Inc., Damai International, Fountain of Health, Haliburton International Foods Inc., Harvest Moon Foods, Hope Foods LLC, Hummus Goodness, Kasih Food Production Co., Lakeview Farms LLC, Nestle SA, Sabra Dipping Co. LLC, SAJJ Mediterranean, Strauss Group Ltd., T. Marzetti Co., The Huda Bar, The Kraft Heinz Co., Wingreens Farms Pvt. Ltd., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application (sauces and dips, paste and spreads, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America )

To understand more about the hummus market, request a sample report

The hummus market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor’s offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the report

The hummus market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.75 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 10.41%, according to Technavio.

Hummus market – Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Hummus market – Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing to compete in the market. Technavio report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape and offers…