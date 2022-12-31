Hun Kyu Kim’s work give Korean custom a mind-bending up to date spin

Written by Oscar Holland, CNNSeoul, South Korea

The closer you look at Hun Kyu Kim’s paintings, the more disquieting they become.

At first glance, the South Korean artist’s creations combine the cutesiness of Japanese anime with the allegorical storytelling of centuries-old Buddhist scrolls. Anthropomorphic animals act out endless narratives in colorful, cartoonish worlds.

But the devil is, almost literally, in the details.

Beleaguered catfish, sword-wielding dogs and armored rodents commit acts of violence, malice and mischief, their expressions contorted, their eyes bloodshot and yellow, their faces sometimes partly decomposed. At once amusing and grotesque, the works put a modern spin on the historical painting styles that Kim spent almost a decade mastering.

“I want to be a bridge between the past and the contemporary,” he told CNN in Seoul, South Korea, where he recently showed almost a dozen new works at the city’s inaugural Frieze art fair.