Hundreds protest Netanyahu’s plan to weaken Israel’s judiciary as president warns of ‘social collapse’

Editor’s Note: A version of this story appears in today’s Meanwhile in the Middle East newsletter, CNN’s three-times-a-week look inside the region’s biggest stories. Sign up here.



Jerusalem

CNN

—



Tens of thousands of flag-waving Israelis converged on the nation’s parliament Monday, amid warnings that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to weaken the judiciary risks plunging the country into a “social collapse.”

Protesters held signs with messages including “there is no democracy without equality” and “destroying the country to avoid trial” – a reference to the perception that Netanyahu’s desire to halt his corruption trials is behind his government’s planned judicial reforms.

LGBTQ rainbow flags and a few Palestinian flags were sprinkled among many Israeli flags in the crowd.

Television pictures showed some demonstrators dressed…