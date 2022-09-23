Hurricane Alert issued for Cayman

For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

The Cayman Islands National Weather Service has issued a Hurricane Alert as a tropical depression tracks towards the islands.

A Hurricane Alert is issued when a notification is received that a hurricane or tropical storm is likely to strike the Cayman Islands within the next 72 hours.

The projected path of Tropical Depression Nine could see the weather system impact the Cayman Islands on Monday, if it maintains its current forecast track.

As of Friday morning, the weather system was located in the eastern section of the Caribbean sea, off the coast of Colombia.

Forecasters say the system, which is currently a tropical depression, is likely to become a tropical storm later tonight, while it continues to travel through the central Caribbean, where it is expected to meet favourable conditions for further development.

In a post on the Hazard…