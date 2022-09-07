Hurricane Hinnamnor: Seven drown in flooded South Korean car parking zone as dying toll rises





Seven of the deaths were reported from one submerged parking lot under a residential complex in the country’s southeastern port city of Pohang, according to a report from the Ministry of the Interior and Safety on Wednesday.

The seven people had become trapped by rising waters while attempting to move their vehicles, according to the ministry report.

Local broadcaster YTN showed footage of a wrecked car being pulled out of an underground garage where muddy waters blocked its entrance.

Another person died after being buried in a house hit by a landslide in Gyeongju and two people remain missing from the powerful typhoon.

The casualties could rise as rescue operations continue, with the military mobilizing amphibious vehicles. The powerful storm hit with wind speeds equivalent to a Category 2 hurricane, with winds in excess of 154 kilometers per hour, or a little over 95 miles per hour. The storm made landfall around 4:50 a.m. local time, battering the southeastern industrial cities of…