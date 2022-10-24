Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico, probably bringing ‘life-threatening’ situations





CNN

Hurricane Roslyn slammed into west-central Mexico on Sunday, bringing torrential rain and threatening inland flooding.

“This rainfall could lead to flash flooding and landslides in areas of rugged terrain, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

CNN Weather

As of 2 p.m. ET Sunday, Roslyn was centered about 90 kilometers (55 miles) south-southeast of Durango, Mexico, the hurricane center said. It was moving north-northeast at 31 kilometers per hour (20 mph).

“Swells generated by Roslyn will affect portions of the coast of southwestern Mexico, west-central Mexico, and the southern portion of the Baja California peninsula through tonight,” the hurricane center said.

“These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.”