Hurricane season ends and lobster season begins

Caribbean Spiny Lobster (Photo courtesy DoE)

(CNS): The first day of December is not only the start of the Christmas season, it is also the end of the six-month hurricane season and the beginning of the short lobster season. But the Department of Environment is reminding people as they look forward to the popular shellfish feast there are still limits on the catch and locations and the season is not a free-for-all. With numbers still woefully low, the season lasts only until the end of February, and no lobster may be taken from a Marine Park at any time.

The daily catch limit is three lobsters per person or a maximum of six lobsters per boat with two or more people. No one is allowed on any one day to take, permit another person to take, purchase, receive, offer for sale, exchange or donation, or possess more than three lobsters from Cayman waters. Only spiny lobster may be taken.