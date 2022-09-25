Hurricane warning stays in place as Tropical Storm Ian drifts west

For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

Update: 1:20pm Sunday 25 Sept.:

Forecasters sounded an optimistic note, Sunday afternoon as Tropical Storm Ian continued to drift to the west, raising hopes that Cayman could suffer a glancing blow rather than a direct hit from the developing weather system.

Despite the shift in the forecast track, with the eye of the storm now expected to pass around 100 miles from Grand Cayman, there remains potential for “rapid intensification”. It could be a “strong hurricane” by the time it passes the islands, bringing high winds and surging seas.

Grand Cayman remains under a Hurricane Warning and the Sister Islands remain under a Tropical Storm Watch.

Deputy Governor Franz…