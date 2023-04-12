HYAS Reports on Rapid Growth, Driven by Market’s Demand to Block Malware at the … – Press Release

Executive Hires, BlackMamba Threat Research, Client Growth, Innovation, and Partner Integrations Reflect Market Momentum for Leading Protective DNS Solutions.

HYAS Infosec, leaders in utilizing advanced adversary infrastructure intelligence, detection, and response to preemptively neutralize cyberattacks, today announced substantial Q1 2023 market growth and accelerating momentum for its solutions.

By analyzing data aggregated from leading private and commercial sources around the world, HYAS is able to identify suspicious infrastructure likely to be used in attacks — sometimes months before it is even activated. Powered by this unmatched understanding of attacker infrastructure and methodology, threat intelligence solution HYAS Insight allows users to investigate, identify, and attribute attacks, helping organizations protect themselves from future threats and gain greater visibility into their networks.

Based on the same technology underpinning HYAS Insight, protective DNS solutions HYAS Protect and HYAS Confront help stop attacks in their tracks by blocking communication with malicious domains, preventing both unwitting connections and malware communication. Even if an attack has bypassed a network’s perimeter defenses, HYAS detects and blocks the beaconing requests typical of malicious command and control communication, letting users cut off these attacks before they cause harm, whether in an IT or OT environment.

The company shared major hallmarks from Q1 2023, including customer acquisition and growth, partner integrations, new additions to the executive team, and important cybersecurity research.

New Executive Hires

Two key executives have joined the HYAS C-suite. Mike Barker joins HYAS as Chief Commercial Officer. He comes to HYAS from cybersecurity firm OPSWAT, where he was the Chief Revenue Officer. At OPSWAT he was responsible for overseeing all aspects of OPSWAT’s revenue goals and global go-to-market sales initiatives. Mike was named…