Hyatt to Rebrand Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch Under the… – Press Release

Rebrand plans include $110 million transformative renovation to hotel’s guestrooms and public areas, as well as an expansion of meeting and event space

Hyatt Hotels Corporation H today announced the planned rebranding of Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch to Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort & Spa in late 2024, which will mark the first Grand Hyatt hotel in Arizona. The hotel’s ownership group, Xenia Hotels and Resorts, plans to invest approximately $110 million to fully transform the property into a Grand Hyatt hotel, creating a bold, vibrant and elevated experience for guests. The resort will undergo extensive renovations and enhancements of its guestrooms; pools; food and beverage outlets; well-known Spa Avania and Fitness center; and key public areas and amenities, including the expansion of the hotel’s indoor and outdoor meeting and event spaces.

Renovation of Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch is expected to begin in early summer 2023 in a phased approach with an anticipated completion in late 2024. The hotel will remain in operation during the renovation process – minimizing impact to the guest experience as much as possible.

“Hyatt continues to prioritize our brands in key leisure destinations that matter most to our guests, World of Hyatt members and customers,” said Pete Sears, Americas group president, Hyatt. “The planned renovation of Hyatt Regency Scottsdale will be truly remarkable, and we are excited to introduce the Grand Hyatt brand’s inspiring and immersive experiences to Arizona. We are grateful for Xenia’s continued investment in this special hotel.”

Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort & Spa will offer guests unparalleled service and spectacular experiences surrounded by the majestic McDowell Mountains, celebrating the best of what the destination has to offer. Reflecting all that is grand in locales around the globe, including Beijing, Dubai and Istanbul, Grand Hyatt hotels connect guests to the most iconic…