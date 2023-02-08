HYCU Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program – Press Release

Boston, Massachusetts, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HYCU, Inc., the world’s fastest-growing multi-cloud data protection as a service company, announced today it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program. The AWS ISV Accelerate Program is a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program will help AWS Partners, like HYCU, drive new business opportunities by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

“As our customers turn to us to secure and protect their AWS environments, having access to the full depth of resources HYCU will have to offer through the AWS ISV Accelerate Program is critical,” said Prashant Parekh, CEO, KloudData. “We leverage HYCU’s Ransomware Assessment Services along with their award-winning HYCU Protégé data protection as a service platform to identify and assess where customers stand to be prepared and protected against the scourge of ransomware in a measurable and concrete way. As a HYCU MSP partner and customer, today’s news is a win-win-win for us and our customers.”

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides HYCU with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and its Partners.

“HYCU saw the value in partnering with AWS when we made HYCU Protégé available on the AWS Marketplace in 2022. We are excited to expand on the co-sell alignment with AWS by joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. “At HYCU, our customers and partners understand the fundamental benefit we provide in furthering protection and recovery for AWS workloads. This is a significant milestone in our journey in proving the value of what the HYCU Protégé platform brings to enterprises and our commitment to our joint customers with…