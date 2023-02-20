HydraForce Debuts New Software at CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE 2023 – Press Release

HF Impulse 2.0 and i-Design™ updates will be showcased at booth S80207

HydraForce, a leading manufacturer of hydraulic valves and manifolds, is exhibiting at the CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 show in Las Vegas as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE), March 14-18. The HydraForce booth, S80207, will feature a Collaboration Zone showcasing live demonstrations of its proprietary software offerings, including its recent HF Impulse 2.0, a configuration software for electronic control of proportional valves, along with the latest updates to i-Design™, its hydraulic manifold circuit design tool.

“The hardest working machines rely on HydraForce,” said Russ Schneidewind, Director of Business Development, HydraForce. “We’re excited for show attendees to see our latest innovative cartridge valves, compact hydraulics and motion control solutions for off-highway equipment.”

The HydraForce booth will also feature the following: