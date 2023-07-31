Hydraulic Cylinders Market Expected to Flourish with a US$ 22.45 billion Value b… – Press Release

New York, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global hydraulic cylinder market is valued at US$ 14.43 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand at 4.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, according to the latest industry analysis by Persistence Market Research. The global hydraulic cylinder market is projected to reach a size of US$ 22.45 billion by the end of 2033.



A hydraulic cylinder is a linear actuator that helps in generating an automatic force in a straight line either by pulling or pushing. Hydraulic cylinders can be likened to muscles within a machine’s hydraulic system as they are responsible for generating movement.

Hydraulic cylinders find extensive use in various industries such as the food industry, construction projects, metal fabrication, and waste management. They operate by enabling the movement of the piston rod back and forth. The market offers a diverse array of hydraulic cylinder products, including tie-rod cylinders, threaded cylinders, welded hydraulic cylinders, bolted/mill-type cylinders, and telescopic cylinders, among others.

Welded cylinders and tie rod cylinders are commonly employed in different applications, selected based on specific requirements, task compatibility, and desired performance characteristics.

Increasing use of hydraulic cylinders in various applications such as the automotive, construction, and industrial sectors has created the need for more efficient and effective hydraulic cylinders. This drives the development of new and improved hydraulic cylinders, which further stimulates the growth of the hydraulic cylinder market.

The construction and mining industry, especially in developing countries, has been experiencing significant growth, leading to rising demand for essential equipment. Hydraulic cylinders play a crucial role in ensuring consistent torque and reliable performance for…