Hydro One Limited Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders -… – Press Release

– Board of Directors welcomes new members –

TORONTO, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Hydro One Limited (Hydro One) H, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders (AGM) held virtually and in person in Thunder Bay, Ontario, on June 2, 2023.

A total of 497,546,183 shares representing 83.05% of Hydro One’s issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting as follows:

Election of Directors

Each of the 11 director nominees listed in the information circular for the 2023 AGM was elected as a director of Hydro One to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their respective successors are elected or appointed. This includes new directors Mitch Panciuk, Helga Reidel and Brian Vaasjo who replace William Sheffield, Blair Cowper-Smith and Russel Robertson who did not stand for re-election.

Director Votes For (Percent) Votes Withheld (Percent) Cherie Brant 98.63 % 1.37 % David Hay 99.06 % 0.94 % Timothy Hodgson 98.92 % 1.08 % David Lebeter 99.83 % 0.17 % Stacey Mowbray 99.27 % 0.73 % Mitch Panciuk 99.83 % 0.17 % Mark Podlasly 99.68 % 0.32 % Helga Reidel 99.81 % 0.19 % Melissa Sonberg 98.62 % 1.38 % Brian Vaasjo 99.95 % 0.05 % Susan Wolburgh Jenah 98.18 % 1.82 %



“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Mr. Cowper-Smith, Mr. Robertson and Mr. Sheffield for their valuable service to the company since 2018,” said Tim Hodgson, Chair, Board of Directors, Hydro One. “We are excited to welcome Mr. Panciuk, Ms. Reidel and Mr. Vaasjo who bring exceptional knowledge in their respective fields and will help guide Hydro One as the demand for electricity infrastructure to enable economic growth and a clean energy future continues to increase.”

About Mitch Panciuk

Mitch Panciuk is the managing partner of Boston Pizza in Belleville, Ontario, and previously served…