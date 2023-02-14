Hydrogen Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Praxair, Air Products and Chemical… – Press Release

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Hydrogen Global Market Report 2023” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global hydrogen market will grow from $13.57 billion in 2022 to $15.96 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. The hydrogen market is expected to grow from $29.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.6%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the hydrogen market in 2022. North America was the second-largest region in the hydrogen market. The regions covered in the hydrogen market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The mode of distribution of the hydrogen in the pipeline is high-pressure tube trailers or cylinders. A pipeline is a line of pipe with pumps, valves, and control devices for conveying liquids, gases, or finely divided solids. The applications involved are chemicals, refineries, metal processing, and other applications. The various end-users are chemicals, aerospace and automotive, energy, refining, glass, welding, metal fabrication, and other end-users.

New developments are taking place in healthcare with an increasing emphasis on a healthier, better quality of life. Industrial gases such as hydrogen are being prepared for clinical use in pharmaceutical-based products. Hospitals such as St. Francis and VA Loma Linda have already installed hydrogen plants for the power generation process. Treatments and drug developments using induced pluripotent stem cells (IPS) will bring new added value to the industry through the application of systems using gases. This is indispensable for the cultivation and preservation of cells and tissues and is driving the demand for high-grade industrial gases.

During the forecast period, high transportation and storage costs of hydrogen are expected to restrain the hydrogen market. Hydrogen is not just the smallest element on earth, it is also the lightest – as a point of comparison,…