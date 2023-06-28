Hyperlipidemia Market to Register Immense Growth, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Co… – Press Release

New York, USA, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hyperlipidemia Market to Register Immense Growth, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies in the Market – Amgen, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, Arrowhead, Pfizer, Regeneron, Sanofi, AbbVie, GlaxoSmithKline
In the coming years, the hyperlipidemia market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the hyperlipidemia market.
DelveInsight’s Hyperlipidemia Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, hyperlipidemia emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].
Key Takeaways from the Hyperlipidemia Market Report
- As per DelveInsight analysis, the hyperlipidemia market is expected to grow positively owing to several underline factors during the study period (2019–2032).
- According to the research study by Hill et al. (2022), there are over 3 million adults throughout the United States and Europe that currently have a diagnosis of hyperlipidemia, and that number continues to rise at a drastic pace. The degree of Hyperlipidemia is highest in patients with premature coronary artery disease (CAD), defined as CAD arising in males before age 55 to 60 years and females before age 65 years.
- Leading hyperlipidemia companies such as working in the hyperlipidemia market include Amgen, Silence Therapeutics plc, Medpace, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, NewAmsterdam Pharma, AstraZeneca, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, AbbVie, GlaxoSmithKline, and others.
- Some of the key therapies for hyperlipidemia treatment include Evolocumab, SLN360, LY3561774, Obicetrapib, AZD0780, ARO-APOC3, Atorvastatin (Lipitor), Rosuvastatin…