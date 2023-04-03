HyperX Now Shipping Pulsefire Haste 2 Wired and Wireless Gaming Mice – Press Release

Lightweight Gaming Mice Featuring Solid-Shell Structures with 100M Click Switch Durability Available in Black and White Colorways

HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced it is now shipping the Pulsefire Haste 2 Gaming Mouse in both wired and wireless versions. The Pulsefire Haste 2 gaming mouse lineup offers ultra-lightweight designs, HyperX switches and HyperX sensors for better control and performance. For gamers seeking an ultra-lightweight mouse to complement their gaming skills, Pulsefire Haste 2 mice deliver ultimate comfort and command at their fingertips.

HyperX Now Shipping Pulsefire Haste 2 Wired and Wireless Gaming Mice (Photo: Business Wire)

The Pulsefire Haste 2 gaming mouse lineup is ultra-lightweight and features a solid shell structure. Both wired and wireless options are equipped with the new HyperX 26K sensor, offering precise tracking and optimal sensitivity for smooth and fast cursor movements up to 26,000 DPI and a tracking speed of 650 IPS. The Pulsefire Haste 2 mouse lineup employs the new and reliable HyperX switches, providing tactile and audible feedback, and a lifespan of up to 100 million clicks.

“The HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 gaming mouse is designed to cater to the specific needs of gamers,” said Jennifer Ishii, category manager, HyperX. “With its lightweight design and control features, Pulsefire Haste 2 mice offer exceptional gaming performance for quick in-game movements and improved accuracy.”

Available in black and white colorways, the new additions to HyperX’s mouse lineup offer new levels of comfort, performance and control, and are designed to improve the user experience. More information on the new gaming mouse lineup includes: